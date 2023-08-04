Prospective umpires are being encouraged to attend an upcoming workshop that will run through the laws of cricket.
Hosted by the NSW Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association (NSWCUSA), the two-day course will provide the groundwork for those interested in becoming a badged umpire with the association.
State umpiring manager Darren Goodger and first class umpire Ben Treloar are the duo who will guide participants through the course.
Both Goodger and Treloar are experienced umpires who are widely respected and well credentialed.
Treloar has umpired in both Sheffield Shield and Big Bash fixtures and is expected to soon be given international appointments.
Goodger meanwhile is a 15-time recipient of the NSWCUSA panel one umpire of the year award which includes the last eight seasons straight.
In addition he was also on a consulting committee with the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) when they made changes to the laws in 2017.
The program is being run at The Rules Club over Saturday and Sunday August 12-13 with a open book test to be taken by those who want to earn their badge on the Sunday afternoon.
The course is only held in Wagga every five to six years and is being offered at a reduced rate of only $15 while female attendees are able to attend for free.
Parents are also encouraged to attend as the course is extremely beneficial to those who umpire local junior games throughout the summer.
If you're interested in attending or have any questions in relation to the course feel free to contact Dennis Chaplin on 0422 862 021.
