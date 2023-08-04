Collingullie-Glenfield Park are getting ready for a tough contest on Saturday which sees them play host to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
The Lions enter the contest after winning their past five games which currently sees them on top of the Riverina League ladder.
The Demons meanwhile had their own five-game winning streak brought to an end by Turvey Park last Saturday which now sees them sitting outside the top five with only three rounds to go.
Losing is no longer an option for the Demons if they want to play finals football in 2023 and Collingullie coach Nick Perryman said his side was looking forward to the challenge ahead.
"We've got three big games," Perryman said.
"Ganmain this week is always a tough opponent and they are in good form so we need to be at our best to compete against them on the weekend."
The Lions prevailed in a early-season shootout when the two sides played earlier in the year and they've had a number of cracking encounters over the past couple of seasons.
Perryman believed the key to victory was to get the fundamentals down pat and the rest should hopefully take care of itself.
"I think it's pretty simple," he said.
"We just need to do the fundamentals really well and have everyone just play their role in the team in the system.
"If we can do that, give maximum effort and have a strong attack on the footy then I think we give ourselves every opportunity to have a win.
"But we will see how we go."
Matt Klemke looks set to return to the side after missing the loss to the Bulldogs last weekend and Perryman noted his addition would be hugely beneficial.
"Matty trained last night and he should be right to play," he said.
"Obviously he's a quality player and makes everyone better around him and he should be a good in for us."
Klemke isn't the only inclusion for the Demons with Josh Gunning and Dan Kennedy also coming into the side to face the Lions.
Perryman was glad to have the duo back for such an important clash and believed they would both add value to the Demons' performance.
"Josh has played bits and pieces throughout the year," he said.
"But the back half of the year he's played in nearly all of our victories so he's a critical part down back.
"Then Dan Kennedy has played probably a month in the seconds just building his fitness up and his form.
"He's obviously a quality player when he's up and going so hopefully he can play well tomorrow."
It's been a difficult few weeks for the Demons as they've had to go through an injury scare to Klemke whilst also losing Perryman for the rest of the season.
Despite the challenges, Perryman felt the side was still confident and was backing them in to put forward a good account of themselves against the Lions.
"The boys are really positive," Perryman said.
"Obviously we had a bit of a down week last week for a couple of quarters and probably let ourselves down a little bit.
"But there was patches in that game where I thought we played reasonably well.
"We will stay as positive as we can, we've faced a little bit of adversity this year and we've had some good wins but we've also had a couple of disappointing ones.
"We are still very confident that if we can play near our best that we can give anyone a bit of a shake and we will just see how we go on the weekend.
"We are confident in the blokes that we've picked so hopefully we can go and make a good account of ourselves."
