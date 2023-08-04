Man charged after police raid on Wagga home uncovers guns, ammo

A man has faced court charged with multiple weapons and firearms offences after specialist police raided a suburban Wagga home.
The 24-year-old was taken into custody after officers from the Riverina Police District searched a home on Oliver Place at Tolland about 3pm on Thursday.
NSW Police said specialist officers were also involved in the raid, as were police negotiators.
Police said firearms, firearm parts, cannabis and a torch taser were seized by investigators, as were 19 rounds of .22 ammunition and two phones.
The man was arrested and taken to Wagga police station, where he was charged with six offences - including being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.
He was also charged with being in possession of a shortened firearm (not pistol) without authority, not keeping a firearm safely, having ammunition without a licence or permit, and possessing a prohibited drug.
The man, identified in court as Eddie Smith, was refused police bail and faced Wagga Local Court on Friday.
Deputy Registrar Rebecca Smith formally denied Smith's release from custody and his case will return to the same court on August 7.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
