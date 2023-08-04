The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Eddie Smith charged after police raid on Tolland home uncovers guns, ammunition

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated August 4 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged after police raid on Wagga home uncovers guns, ammo
Man charged after police raid on Wagga home uncovers guns, ammo

A man has faced court charged with multiple weapons and firearms offences after specialist police raided a suburban Wagga home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.