Henschke Primary School and Lake Albert Public School are heading to the Paul Kelly Cup state finals at the end of the month.
Both schools performed strongly in the Southern NSW regional finals that were held at Robertson Oval on Thursday and will represent the region at the finals being held at Giants Stadium on Tuesday August 28.
Henschke finished on top of the girls division as they won all three of their games against Albury Public School (43-6), Griffith East Public School (33-8) and Finley Public School (70-0).
Lake Albert also qualified after finishing second in the boys division after claiming strong wins against Griffith East (54-13) and St Michaels Deniliquin (55-9).
Albury Public School finished on top of the boys division after defeating Lake Albert in a tight contest by 14 points.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Southern NSW Game Development Lead Ben Walsh was pleased with how the finals went and was glad to see two strong local sides qualify for the state finals.
"Yeah definitely," Walsh said.
"No doubt from what we saw yesterday they'll do the region really proud.
"Henschke went through undefeated and were quite dominant in the girls division then Lake Albert were able to finish second in a really highly competitive boys competition.
"Historically the region does really well in the state final with the Southern NSW region winning I think seven out of the last 10 state finals in the boys.
"We're looking forward to seeing how they all go."
Walsh said it was particularly pleasing to see the dominance of Henschke in the girls division and noted that the girls from that side were potentially more experienced as a result of the youth girls competitions that are held in Wagga.
"The girls just seemed to be more experienced than their opposition," he said.
"They just had the ability to get the ball forward and I guess that's off the back of our youth girls competitions and local development activities.
"These girls are getting exposed to a little bit more footy and reaping the benefits."
Albury Public are the defending state champions in the boys division after defeating Lindfield East Public School in the 2022 final while Griffith East made it all the way to the final in the girls division before eventually going down to MacKillop Catholic College.
