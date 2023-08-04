The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Henschke Primary School and Lake Albert Public School are heading to the Paul Kelly Cup state finals

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 4 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coached by Paul Jenkins, Henschke were undefeated in all three of their games at the regional finals. Picture supplied
Coached by Paul Jenkins, Henschke were undefeated in all three of their games at the regional finals. Picture supplied

Henschke Primary School and Lake Albert Public School are heading to the Paul Kelly Cup state finals at the end of the month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.