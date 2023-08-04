All set for massive weekend of junior league in Junee

Junee will be the centre of Riverina rugby league this weekend.
With Group Nine not playing at all this year, in contrast to their usual Sunday only games for the senior competition, the focus will firmly be on a massive two days for junior league.
Organisers for the Riverina Schoolboys Carnival and Riverina League Tag Carnival are both busily preparing for their biggest day of the year.
After a string of bad luck with the weather forcing the cancellation of the 2016 edition, before COVID concerns saw no event in 2020, Riverina Schoolboys secretary Maree Allamby is pleased with how preparations are going for Saturday.
"The sun is shining so the weather gods are playing the game this year," Allamby said.
"We've got 124 teams registered so there's over 2000 players, coaches and managers registered with 50 referees signed up to participate.
"We've got all the food ready."
Canteens will also be in operation at the Junee Showground to give better access to facilities with 17 grounds spread out across Laurie Daley Oval, Loftus Oval, Burns Park and the Junee Showground.
A couple of late withdrawals have seen a few changes to the draw but the event is almost at capacity once more.
"It's very similar," Allamby said.
"We had 129 last year and around 130 is all we can take."
There are also more than 50 teams entered for the ever expanding leaguetag carnival on Sunday.
The carnival is spread across five age divisions starting from under 8s through to under 16s.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
