The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson said his side is ready to fight for their season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 4 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson said his side is ready to fight for the last spot in this year's finals series. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson said his side is ready to fight for the last spot in this year's finals series. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga Tigers are ready to fight for their season as they head into the crucial last three rounds of the Riverina League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.