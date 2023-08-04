Wagga Tigers are ready to fight for their season as they head into the crucial last three rounds of the Riverina League.
The Tigers sit inside the top five by a slim margin on percentage and look set to duel with Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes for the last finals spot.
Losing is no longer an option for these sides as they tackle their final home and away games and Tigers coach Murray Stephenson said his side is ready to fight for their season.
"Yeah absolutely," Stephenson said.
"It feels like it's been that way ever since we went through that bit of a form slump mid-year.
"We are up for it and we sort of know what we've got to do to try and get that last spot for finals.
"It's a good challenge."
Defeating Coolamon at Kindra Park is no easy task as only the Demons have managed to defeat the Hoppers on their home deck this season.
Stephenson was well aware of the challenge ahead for his side but believed they could get the job done.
"Of course, it will take our best but," he said.
"I think they are probably one of the form sides if not the form side of the competition at the moment.
"They've played some really good footy especially through the middle part of the year and they are a side that's going to be in finals.
"So if we want to be in finals as well we've got to be prepared to match it and go after these sides."
Stephenson admitted that only their best football would be able to defeat the Hoppers and he believes they are close to finding that.
"There's still some work to do particularly going forward," he said
"Ball use has probably been a bit of an issue going forward of centre, that's probably an area where we've got to try and make a couple of adjustments.
"Back six have held up pretty well through the course of the year, we are probably not a side that gets scored against too heavily.
"But in saying that though it'll be 21 blokes and a team effort to get the job done."
The Tigers have made two changes ahead of the clash with the Hoppers with Carl Schwenke and Finn Hubbard both dropping back to reserve grade.
Iggy Lyons and Arsh Singh are the pair that come into the team and Stephenson confirmed the changes were made to add some speed to the side.
"I suppose that was always a bit of a concern for us particularly in our back half," he said.
"Potentially we were a bit too cumbersome so we wanted a couple of guys in there with a bit of leg speed and ball use.
"Iggy has gone back into the two's at the midway point of the year and he's done everything that we've asked.
"He's well and truly earnt his spot back and he's ready to go and Arsh has done the same thing albeit through a bit of misfortune with injury.
"He's come back through the 17's and put some good form together and earnt his spot back in the side."
The Tigers still have key pair Lahn Shepherd and Jeremy Lucas to potentially come back into the side throughout the coming weeks.
Stephenson said there wasn't an exact time frame on their return but was hopeful they could recover from their respective injuries and play again this season.
"We are not too sure with Lahn," he said.
"He had a cortisone a week or so ago now and he's having a few back related issues.
"Jeremy is probably similar, he had a bit of bone bruising on his knee and probably looked a bit proppy at times when he first came back.
"There is still a few weeks for those boys to build a bit of form if we manage to grab that last finals spot and put their name forward."
