Southern Inland teams - preliminary final

Saturday, Jarrah Sportsground, 3.15pm
Waratahs
1 Nico Maclean, 2 Emilio De Fanti, 3 Sai Ratudradra, 4 Tom Menzies, 5 Eroni Naua, 6 Liam Krautz, 7 Henry Chamberlain, 8 Harry Hosegood, 9 Josh Gemmell, 10 Lachlan Condon, 11 Rob Selosse, 12 Jayden Stanton, 13 Harry Tyson, 14 Harrison Darley, 15 Lachie Day
Ag College
1 Lachlan Christie-Johnston, 2 Pat Lemmich, 3 Alex Meades, 4 Nick Driessen, 5 Tom Heilman, 6 Will Quirico, 7 Riley Catts, 8 Harry Parnaby, 9 Will Crawford, 10 Samuel Nixon, 11 Mackenna Cusack, 12 Sam Carwardine, 13 Jack Wood, 14 Ryan Greenaway, 15 Josh Elworthy
Saturday, Jarrah Sportsground, 2.10pm
Griffith
2 Fay Saula, 6 Alexandra Parisotto, 3 Seigia Seukeni, 5 Unaisi Buadromo, 25 Sophia Kelsey, 9 Mele Lolotonga, 24 Amelia Lolotonga, 8 Lavinia Siale, 10 Jacklyn Vidler, 16 Lele Katoa, 20 Charli Cunial, 23 Alofa Tafili, 21 Cassandra Knight, 1 Cornelia Tanielu
Ag College
1 Kara Yelland, 2 Georgia Jackson, 3 Ellie Burnett, 4 Liz Young, 5 Sophie Janota, 6 Breanna Hickey, 7 Megan Seis, 8 Tessa Good, 9 Alice Trevaskis, 10 Emily Lucas, 15 Alannah Sutton, 17 Felicity Evans, 13 Kyotee Williams, 11 Emily Grafton
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
