Your say: Apply some logic and examine the motives of doomsayers

The older reader may share my concern that many young Australians are now living in unreasonable fear of having their lives cut short by hot land, hot water and hot air.
In 1942 when the Japanese Imperial Army were pushing through New Guinea, Australians had well founded fears for their lives. The military enemy was proximate, powerful and people were being killed.
Well-founded fears spur nations into action to save themselves. In the process great sacrifices are endured with stoicism.
During the COVID panic we witnessed elites create and harness fear that swiftly saw people ditch democratic values and turn on those who queried the "grounds for fear".
Seriously questionable fear usurped democracy in Australia in just a matter of days.
We accepted controls and interventions to save us from having our "lives cut short". Global elites and national "leaders" at the time turned out to be incompetent, clueless and inclined to try many "really bad ideas".
Socialist Globalists (the UN) followed on this fiasco to tell us that the world will soon end in a ball of fire. They claim that now, unlike the COVID panic, they are not incompetent or clueless on climate.
Ordinary people find doomsday claims difficult to test however we have the power of formal logic and the ability to examine the motives of those claiming the world will end.
We are encouraged to give up our national sovereignty and our "evil" democratic values so the elites can lead us from the dangerous wilderness to the promised land!
Irresponsible elites, claiming fulsome authority, bend the minds of our young and naive. The strategy is to foment unjustifiable fear, damage the fabric of our democracy and seize political power.
I encourage the reader to apply some simple logic, examine political motives of the doomsayers, be sceptical, recalibrate the fear and calm our children.
If we do not succeed then FEAR will rule, our national autonomy will be stolen and democracy as we know it will die.
Did you know that in 1923 when the Murray River ran dry at Swan Hill, the three states - South Australia, Victoria and NSW - decided to work together in sharing water.
During the Second World War, the Hume Dam nearly ran dry and the Murray River Commission stopped delivery of water to avoid the dam being empty by the end of the season, drought was more severe than ever.
Governments of the day knew the only way to increase population and irrigation for Australia to be self-sufficient was to increase the size of the Hume Dam to 2500 gigalitres.
In 1962, South Australia, Victoria and NSW agreed to have equal share of water during water restrictions, which were needed during the drought.
The next drought in April 1968, the Hume Dam was down to 99 per cent, a new dam was needed.
The three sates along with the Commonwealth came up with the Dartmouth Dam which is situated 80 kilometres from Albury.
Construction started in March 1972 and was completed in 1979 at a cost of $132 million and holds 9300 gigalitres of water.
During the drought years of 2017, 2018 and 2019, the federal government paid the South Australian government to produce water from their desalination plant. $100 million for 100 gigalitres of water for farmers to produce hay.
Irrigators had to go online for applications of water in two lots of 50 megalitres, priced at $100 per megalitre of water. On the open market the price was $600 per megalitre.
The lucky ones who received water, 800 irrigators out of 3400 who applied. While dairy farmers watched the full water supply channel going past their farm unable to use it, they had zero allocation and MIA irrigators had six per cent allocation. No summer crops were planted.
On June 28, the Murray-Darling Basin Plan was debated in Parliament, and our federal Labor Minister for Environment and Water, said 80 per cent of water was recovered under Labor (2100 gigalitres) and the Liberals sabotaged the Murray-Darling Basin Plan during their time in government.
Tanya Plibersek said the 450 gigalitres to be recovered for South Australia for drinking water, agriculture, industries and the economy. Federal Labor is pitting one state, SA against the other two states, NSW and Victoria, how does one share water when it does not rain?
We have forgotten that the water cycle and the life cycle are one.
