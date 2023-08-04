Wagga isn't the first place that pops into your head when you think of space stations and high-tech manufacturing - but that's something solar cell manufacturer Halocell wants to change.
The company has just received a $2 million grant to manufacture space station solar cells at its facility in the Bomen Special Activation Precinct (SAP).
The Cooperative Research Centres Projects Grant was awarded for the production of Perovskites Solar Cells (PSCs).
PSCs are more efficient and environmentally friendly than the more familiar silicon cells on roofs across the country. They are able to create energy from much lower light levels than traditional solar panels.
This makes them ideal for indoor use - something Halocell chief executive Paul Moonie said had generated a lot of interest from companies across the globe.
In particular, companies making small internet of things (IOT) devices used for things like supermarket stock tracking.
"We're getting interest from the satellite industry, drones, IOT devices," he said.
"All these sensors you see indoors - there's over 50 billion of them produced worldwide at the moment, and every one of them requires batteries.
"The IOT industry are very concerned about all these batteries that are in use, going to waste, because they're too small to recycle."
Halocell's mid-term plans involve creating cells for indoor technology, like TV remotes and supermarket barcodes. This would replace the need for small batteries in these devices, reducing both cost and environmental impact.
The reduced costs come primarily from manufacturing inputs. Replacing gold with graphene as a conductor has nearly halved the cost of production, while the planned manufacturing technology would allow the factory to print endless reels of thin, flexible solar panels.
Mr Moonie said once in full production, Halocell would be able to print 200,000m2 per year of solar panels - enough to cover about 37 football fields.
"We'll have a large reel to reel production, where we can print it just like money or a newspaper," he said.
As the first advanced manufacturing centre in the Bomen SAP, Halocell will be in prime position to take advantage of the distribution network offered by the Inland Rail network, when it extends to Wagga.
Mr Moonie said this showed there were opportunities for STEM careers outside of the cities. He said Wagga offered a near perfect base for advanced manufacturing.
"Eventually, it would be 30 to 50 highly trained, specialised roles out here," he said.
"There are really great opportunities out in the regions for young people - especially when you consider the lifestyle factors.
"You can have a job and career in STEM, afford to buy a home, and there's no traffic."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
