A glimpse of Wagga life as it used to be

Wagga has been snubbed in favour of Wodonga as the site of a new radiotherapy clinic for the region with local members Joe Schipp and Noel Hicks outraged that they were kept in the dark until hours before the Federal Government announcement.
Police Superintendent Steve Bradshaw told Wagga's Community Consultation Committee that crime trends were down in several key areas but that assaults had increased by 10 per cent.
Calvary Hospital announced a $2 million expansion of its operations to include critical care.
Wagga's premier fashion event, the Golden Gown Awards is in crisis after six key organising committee members handed in their resignations.
Gail Codman is $50,000 richer after winning the Wagga Leagues Club's super draw.
Members and friends of 2AAA-PM celebrated the community radio station's 17th anniversary at the Wagga Commercial Club.
Wagga Christian College is hosting 13 Japanese students for two weeks as part of a cultural exchange program.
After more than 13 years pulling beers at Wagga's Union Club Hotel, football legend Joe Walsh has decided to call it a day handing over to new publican, Rob Harborne.
Wagga City Council is pressing to be part of the Very Fast Train connection between Melbourne and Sydney.
Concerned Wagga residents gathered in the city and walked down Baylis Street to the Victory Memorial Gardens in recognition of Hiroshima Day, the 53rd anniversary of the world's first nuclear warfare experience.
Wagga postal worker, Barry Mooney, has decided to retire after working for Australia Post since he was a lad of 15.
In a thrilling climax to the Junee Schoolboys Rugby League Knockout Carnival, Mt Austin won their first open division trophy by defeating Yanco Agricultural High School.
Bernie Weir, president of the Home of Compassion Auxiliary announced that an $850,000 contract had been let to build the new 40 bed Loreto Home of Compassion at Ashmont.
The new manager of Castles Hardware, Mr Alan Brindley, said that work has begun on a $50,000 project to completely remodel the interior of its major Baylis Street premises.
Mr Bob Brunskill of Gobba Pastoral Company was owner of the champion pig at the Wagga Show Society's three-day Hoof and Hook competition.
Admission charges for the coming season have been increased by the Southwest and Riverina Trotting Association to $1.40 for men, 80 cents for women and 20 cents per car.
The Mayor, Ald R Gorman presented the keys to the new Community Action Centre in the Esplanade to Mrs Joan Cheney secretary of the Community Action Group. Also present were Wagga's social worker, Mrs Sue Vardon and Miss Trixie Read, convenor of the Community Aid Centre.
Robert Johnson is pictured congratulating his son Ian on gaining first place in carpentry and joinery at the Wagga Technical College presentations.
Fifty members, husbands, and guests along with Mr Herb McPherson MLC and Tim Fischer Member for Sturt attended the first birthday dinner of the Women's Electoral Lobby at the Kooringal Hotel Motel.
Trains will be used this weekend to take participants to Ladysmith for the start of this year's Community Aid Abroad Walk Against Want.
WD and HO Wills are screening "sporting films" for members and guests at the Wagga Commercial Club.
