A glimpse of Wagga life as it used to be

August 5 2023 - 2:00pm
A postcard showing Baylis Street looking south from Morrow Street. World War I Flying Corps veteran Hughie Condon established Great Southern Motors here in 1923. Picture supplied
25 YEARS AGO

Wagga has been snubbed in favour of Wodonga as the site of a new radiotherapy clinic for the region with local members Joe Schipp and Noel Hicks outraged that they were kept in the dark until hours before the Federal Government announcement.

