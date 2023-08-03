Absolum up for player of the year at NSW Touch Awards

Local touch football player Nicole Absolum has been nominated for senior female player of the year at the 2022/23 NSW Touch Awards.
After making her touch football start in year seven at school in Sydney, Absolum quickly fell in love with the game and found herself making her way through the representative system.
"We played a school tournament and I liked it, so I remember I didn't really have any friends that played touch, so I called up the association where I was living and we just made a team of randoms and we ended up going pretty good," Absolum said.
Enjoying the speed and atmosphere of the game, Absolum said she gets the best of both worlds playing touch.
Highly competitive on the field and welcoming off, she said many of her closest friends, and even her husband, came into her life through the sport.
Playing competitively until she got married, Absolum took a break from the sport to have her two sons Mason, 8, and Beau, 6.
Enjoying the social competition, it was a call from a West South West Suns representative coach that got her back into the high level game.
"I had a few years off where I was just playing a social competition here but didn't do anything representative," she said.
"Two years ago, the new Suns coach, there hadn't been an open women's Suns team in a few years, and he needed a few older girls to help the younger ones, and so I was back playing at nationals again.
"It's been different being back, I'm sort of the old head among the young ones.
"Our team was mostly made up of 16- and 17-year-olds, so it was really good, I was like the mum of the team.
"It was a chance of perspective, knowing you're in there playing for a bigger picture, to help them get the team up and going, because there's some really good juniors around coming up."
It was at the 2023 nationals playing as team mum that selectors saw Absolum and nominated her for the award.
Learning of her nomination Absolum said it was a nice surprise.
Still very much enjoying playing, she's also an important role model for her children.
"The kids love watching me play and coming to games," she said.
"It's also important to show them female sport and mums playing sport, they always pester me to come, I try and skip away sometimes and they're always asking if they can come too."
The 2022/23 NSW Touch Awards ceremony will be held in Sydney on Saturday, August 6.
