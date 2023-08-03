COLEAMBALLY will recognise the contribution of indigenous Australians to their football club on Saturday.
The Blues will hold their own 'indigenous round' when they host Northern Jets to Coleambally Sportsground.
Coleambally will wear a one-off, specially-designed indigenous playing guernsey, in both first and reserve grade, that will be auctioned at a club function on Saturday night.
It is not the first time Coleambally has held an indigenous round but the club has reintroduced it this year to coincide with the arrival of Tiwi Island recruits Stanley Tipiloura, Dray Thompson, Mark White and John Tipiloura.
Coleambally president Glen Tooth said the club wanted to recognise the contribution of indigenous Australians.
"We did it in 2019 when Charlie McAdam was here, we've done it before and we've got the lads here so we just thought it would be a good opportunity to do it again," Tooth said.
"The lads have come down here and helped us out so we just want to show our appreciation towards it.
Tooth said the four recruits had fitted in extremely well at Coleambally.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"They've fitted in on and off the ground," he said.
"They're only young fellas, the same as the rest of the team. The majority of our team is 21-22 years old. We've got a 29-year-old and a 30-year-old, one or two of them, but the rest are all pups.
"That little bit of class that they bring and the exceptional skills that they have, it drags everyone along a bit and lifts the team up.
"But they've fitted in really well to the town. It was good for them to experience some different kind of work and hopefully it helps them back up in Darwin. We've had no issues, it's been really good."
John Tipiloura has returned home early but the remaining trio plan to stay until season's end and hopefully the club's presentation night.
Stanley Tipiloura has been one of the shining lights of the competition. While Coleambally have only won the two games, Stanley was in the top five in the Farrer League Player of the Year award, voted on a weekly basis by coaches, before the voting went behind closed doors.
The Blues this year have organised guernseys for both grades, something the club was more than happy to do.
"We're doing the seniors and reserves this year, we haven't done that before. The indigenous round is a pretty important round I reckon so when you do it, we may as well do it properly," Tooth said.
"That's what a club is, you've got to include everyone so we thought we'd just do a set of jumpers and then we'll have a good night. We're not out to make a fortune in selling jumpers, we just want to have a good function and a good night out."
