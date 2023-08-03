Supermarket tricks exposed as inflation continues to hurt hip pocket

Do you often find yourself walking out of a supermarket with more items than your shopping list said?
CSU economist professor John Hicks says there's a reason for this and there are a number of tactics supermarkets employ to encourage customers to spend more once they're in the door.
"If a supermarket has an opportunity to raise prices without severely impacting demand so that their revenue goes up that's what they're going to do and it's really up to the consumer to be aware of that," Professor Hicks said.
"When they offer deals like buy one, get one free, often it will be for an item you would never buy, but because you can get two for the price of one, you go ahead and buy it.
"That's a strategy to get a sale they otherwise might not have got."
Professor Hicks also weighed into the more recent strategy such as Coles "dropped and locked" grocery deals.
"If you shop around, you may well find that the price is not all that competitive," he said.
"By calling it a locked-in deal they're actually in the process of trying to convince the consumer they are the best provider of a particular product and that their prices are competitive.
"But they may simply be saying that the normal price is a locked in price.
"Generally speaking they're not going to keep prices down if it means making a loss on the product."
It comes as the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the annual inflation rate dropped half a point to 7.5 per cent for the June quarter, but several grocery items remain much higher than that.
Dairy produce is the highest, still sitting at a whopping 15 per cent, while bread and cereal items are not far behind at 12 per cent
Part-owner of Tolland's Bourke Street IGA Graeme Bliss said in the past three years alone, the price per pallet of stock from Sydney has risen by 50 per cent and he's also recently seen an increase of $1000 per week in electricity bills.
"I can't just absorb that and maintain a business with 50 people employed, there has to be a price rise," he said.
Mr Bliss said price inflation is impacted by a number of factors and said a bakehouse that supplies pies and cakes to the store was sourcing flour from Ukraine but has been forced to look elsewhere.
"Now they can't get that flour, it adds another cost to his business," he said.
Meanwhile, fresh produce including fruit, vegetables and meat are sitting at much lower rates of inflation, but with the current tight economy Mr Bliss has noticed his customer base of low and mid-income earners are moving towards less perishable items.
"The customer is now more attuned to what they throw out," he said.
"For example, if you don't need that broccoli tomorrow, it's got to be thrown out, [whereas if it's] frozen, you can use two pieces and still have 10 left in the freezer for another 12 months."
Mr Bliss said in response to rising inflation the supermarket has also struck a deal with a local abattoir to supply good priced cuts of meat directly to the store.
He said like Coles, the supermarket also locks down prices to compete with other chains.
Supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths also sought to reassure customers they were taking genuine steps to alleviate cost pressures in the current economy.
"Coles works hard to help [Wagga people] sustainably lead healthier and happier lives and our in-store experience focuses on ensuring customers can access and easily find the best value and healthy products," a Coles spokesperson said.
"Our goal is to make feeding and providing for [Wagga people] easier and we will continue to seek feedback from our customers, including through regular focus groups, to ensure we are providing products and services that best meet their needs."
Meanwhile, a Woolworths spokesperson said all of its specials and promotions are clearly marked.
"We also make it very clear for how long certain programs run, such as our Prices Dropped program clearly states when and for how long the pricing is valid for," the spokesperson said.
"If any customers are unclear of how a particular promotion works or need more information about the discount or regular shelf price, then they can always ask a store team members or check prices online at Woolworths.com.au
The spokesperson said Woolworths was very aware of the impact inflation is having on families and that the supermarket giant is working to "sensitively manage these pressures and deliver value for our customers".
Taking a broader perspective on the state of the economy, Professor Hicks said despite the Reserve Bank's decision not to hike interest rates this week, he's quite sure it's not over yet.
"I wouldn't say we are finished with interest rate increases at this point because inflation is still quite high," he said.
"It's still around six per cent and the Reserve Bank wants to get it down to two or three per cent.
"So there's still quite a way to go, and in order to get price increases down to that level it may very well require further interest rates rises."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
