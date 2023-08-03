The Daily Advertiser
Demons hope to keep Lions from catching up

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 3 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 4:43pm
Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Lily Webb looks for a target. Picture by Ash Smith
They sit fourth on the Riverina League ladder heading into round 16, but Collingullie-Glenfield Park's finals spot is yet to be locked in.

