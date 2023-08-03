Demons hope to keep Lions from catching up

They sit fourth on the Riverina League ladder heading into round 16, but Collingullie-Glenfield Park's finals spot is yet to be locked in.
In an important fourth v sixth game this weekend, the Demons face a hungry Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, vying for a top five spot.
Returning to the Riverina League this season after having a year off from netball and some time with East Wagga-Kooringal in the Farrer League, Nicole Absolum was welcomed back to 'Gullie with open arms.
The midcourter said the vibes at the club have been top all season, with the A grade group gelling together well.
"It's been fun back on court, we've got a good group of girls out at 'Gullie, on and off the court it's been fun." Absolum said.
"We were a pretty new team going into the season, so we've just been building, getting to know each other, have fun, it's a nice mix which is good."
Thriving under the guidance of Olivia Jolliffe, Absolum said she's loved having some wise heads on court mixing with their up and coming players.
Anticipating a highly contested game on Saturday, she knows there's no guarantee of a win for either side, with the Riverina League ladder tight all year.
"I expect it to be tough, I think all our games have been tough, so it should be a good game," she said.
"I can't comment from previous years because I've been in the Farrer League, but you definitely can't go into any game lightly, it's been really good.
"I think Saturday, it'll be whatever team plays their best will get the win, either team at their best could win."
Around the league Wagga Tigers will hope to not lose their game buffer over Ganmain with a win over the second placed Coolamon.
Turvey Park looks to get a win over Leeton as they welcome them to Maher Oval, and Narrandera hit the road to Griffith.
