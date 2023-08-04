Waratahs have been forced into a reshuffle as they look to make the most of their second chance to book a place in the Southern Inland grand final.
Both Calum Marr and Josh Allen will miss the preliminary final on Saturday due to Army rugby commitments.
Instead Liam Krautz and Emilio De Fanti are set to return to the starting line up.
Despite the changes, coach Nick McCarthy is confident they have the depth to cover it.
"We get a two-time Bill Castle Medallist (Krautz) in to replace Cal and our hooker who has played the majority of season in to replace Josh so we're not really losing much there," McCarthy said.
Krautz comes in at flanker with Harry Hosegood pushing to number eight and Tom Menzies heading into the second row.
After having limited involvement on Saturday after suffering a cut to the side of his face, Rob Selosse will remain in the starting side.
Sunk by a late penalty goal last week, McCarthy is looking to make the most of their next opportunity against Ag College at Jarrah Sportsground on Saturday.
"We're excited for the opportunity," he said.
"We've got a chance to really turn around and right the wrongs of last week.
"We earned that right by finishing in the top two."
Waratahs were knocked out in last year's preliminary final.
It was the first they didn't feature in a Southern since 2014.
McCarthy is looking to avoid the same fate.
"Last year was a very different squad to what we have this season, there's a very different attitude and very different preparation so we're not looking at history too much," he said.
"We're just looking to fix last weekend."
Their defensive mindset is one thing McCarthy is looking to improve.
Especially against an Aggies outfit they've had too tight games with so far this season.
"I thought he planted our feet a bit earlier so we have to execute that tackle a bit better and make sure we're getting ourselves in the right spots to make those tackles.
"I think we put the pressure on Wagga City well at times but probably let the valve off a little bit easy at times.
"We will be looking to maintain that and really control the speed of the game against Ag College as much as we can and have a lot of those high-pressure moments for extended periods before going to our line out, scrum and our maul, all those tight-five things we do so well."
McCarthy is no stranger to Ag College, having previously played, coached and been president of the club.
He's hoping he can counteract them.
"They are a high-emotion footy side who play on emotion all the time," McCarthy said.
"It's about us trying to take as much air out of the game as we can to stifle that as they will certainly be up for it, they are a really good footy side, they are coached really well and they play into their strengths as much as we can .
"We just have to play into ours and nullify their's as much as possible."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
