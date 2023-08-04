The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Forward changes as Waratahs look to hit back in preliminary final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 4 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waratahs forward Calum Marr will miss the preliminary final against Ag College on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
Waratahs forward Calum Marr will miss the preliminary final against Ag College on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith

Waratahs have been forced into a reshuffle as they look to make the most of their second chance to book a place in the Southern Inland grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.