Riverina Vietnam War heroes killed in service, including late Wagga veterans John Slattery and Jack Fitzgerald, were commemorated on Thursday.
A vigil was held at the Wagga Monumental Cemetery to mark 50 years since the war ended and remember the 523 veterans who were killed in service.
At least five of those veterans were from Wagga and nearby areas.
"There were two Wagga servicemen killed, John Slattery and Jack Fitzgerald, and I think one from Gundagai, Cootamundra and one from Batlow," Wagga RSL Sub-branch trustee David Gardiner said.
The war ran from 1962 to 1973, with more than 60,000 Australians going to war.
Throughout the Vietnam War, about 3000 Australian soldiers were wounded on top of those who lost their lives.
Veterans and community members paid their respects by laying wreaths on Mr Slattery and Mr Fitzgerald's graves.
The late veteran's families have never been located despite extensive efforts by the sub-branch over the years.
"The vigil was to remember all of the defence personnel who gave up their lives so we could live better," Mr Gardiner said.
"They paid the ultimate price to make our country the free country it is today."
Mr Gardiner said it is important to remember those sacrifices so as to not take those who died in our honour in vain.
