Coleambally look to finish season with winning run

They're coming in off the back of a solid win over The Rock-Yerong Creek last week, and with the numbers crunched, Coleambally aren't out of Farrer League finals contention yet.
With two games left for the year, both at home, the Blues have Northern Jets and Marrar on their fixture.
Win both, and they might just make finals yet, though coach Jemma Pound said she isn't hedging her bets, instead focusing on finishing the season strong.
"I've had a good look at it, we'd be pretty lucky to get into finals considering we'd have to rely on other teams losing, but it's not impossible," Pound said.
"It's always doable, but we'll finish the season competitive and have a good run against the Jets this week.
"We're not going to lay down and get beaten, we'd like to have a good crack against them."
Plagued with injuries this season, Pound said they've struggled to maintain a consistent A grade side.
With an ever-changing line up she said it's been hard to get the girls to gel as well as she'd hoped, but is pleased with their overall development.
"Everyone individually, especially the young ones have all improved their game play and their understanding of the competitive side of A grade," she said.
"It's been really good experience for them all to have, it's been a really great year for them to have the opportunity to have a run in A grade.
"It has been hard to get some team gel across the board because we've had those injuries throughout the season with people coming in and out but overall, I'm really pleased with everyone still putting in 100 per cent each week."
Pound said they're coming into the end of the season strong with Adelaide Meline returning to the side in recent weeks after a significant ligament injury and a confidence boosting win over the Magpies.
She's hoping to see more confidence from the girls as they take to the court on Saturday.
"Going into The Rock I just said to the girls, I'd really love you to have a strong game where everyone really enjoys themselves and plays a smooth game and they all really did," Pound said.
"They come off that the court with nice smiles on theirs faces.
"This weekend confidence is probably the key thing for these young ones, they can do it, confidence that they can win.
"Confidence is always the main thing but really gelling as a team considering we haven't had much of an opportunity to play all together is important too."
Ending their season with consecutive home games, Pound is confident they can finish their year with another win, or two.
Around the league East Wagga-Kooringal host CSU, Barellan host Temora, and North Wagga host The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
