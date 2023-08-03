Cola Lemon Soda will resume at Wagga for trainer Ben Talbot after having an eight-week stint on the sidelines.
The two-year-old had won each of his first three starts before a having a fall on June 9 in a 320m race which was eventually won by the Micheal Finn-trained Tiggerlong Egg.
Cola Lemon Soda will jump from box four on Friday night and will be one of the favourites in the 320m sixth race of the evening alongside the Gerard Molloy-trained Wyndham River jumping from box seven and Bruce Williams-trained Johnny Wagga jumping from box one.
The two-year-old is one of eight dogs that Talbot has running on Friday night across the 11-race card.
Cruzin' Ace will look to make it three wins in a row when he jumps from box eight over 320m in race four while Aston Whisky will look to claim his second straight win when he jumps from box four over 400m in race 11.
