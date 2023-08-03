Wanderers not taking opponents lightly as they look to add points to board

As they continue to battle ongoing injury and a thinning squad, Wagga City Wanderers are hopeful a win this weekend will give them some breathing room as finals time draws closer.
Currently sitting third the Capital Premier League ladder on goal difference, just two points separate the teams to sixth.
Assistant coach Liam Dedini said the club is trying to find the right balance between being competitive enough to earn points while not over exerting players on the verge of injury.
"It's a fine line because we need to be picking up points to make finals but we also need to be player managing and watching their workloads during the week at training," Dedini said.
"We know a lot of clubs would be somewhat in the same boat [with player availability], it's also that time of year where accumulation of yellow cards is coming into play and players may be serving a week suspension for four yellows."
Playing the seventh placed Canberra Juventus at home this weekend, Dedini is ready for the upcoming three week run of home games.
Despite their difference in ladder position, Juventus have surprised many teams this season, and Dedini said it would be naive to take them lightly.
"It's becoming a congested warfare to see who's going to finish in the top four, and that's still definitely the goal for us but it's becoming a little bit harder, showing how good the competition is that we're playing in at the moment," he said.
"Juventus are not having the best season but at the same time, they've upset some teams and they're definitely a team who we won't be taking lightly.
"Last time it took us a while to find a goal, and we know in football, teams will play differently against different teams, so 100 per cent they won't be taken lightly."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
