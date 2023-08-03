The Daily Advertiser
Is this 'global boiling', or even more unscientific hyperbole?

By Keith Wheeler
August 3 2023 - 7:30pm
Satellite images showed a huge eruption from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano near Tonga in January 2022. Supplied picture
Volcanoes can change history.

