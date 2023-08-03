Is this 'global boiling', or even more unscientific hyperbole?

Volcanoes can change history.
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres predicts that July will be the hottest on record - "The era of global boiling". He blames fossil fuel use. Cue panic on a scale COVID could only imagine.
What if this heat was all part of a natural cycle? What if volcanoes or sunspots were warming the planet?
Could the coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the sun in July or the new and sudden volcanic eruptions in Iceland have had an influence?
Heat in the northern hemisphere, cold in the south? Some of the coldest weather hit Johannesburg - heaviest snow since 2012.
"It is not clear what role climate change has played in the rare snowfall," the BBC report concluded, but I'm sure it will find a climate connection.
The DA reported in 2022 that 2021 was the coolest year in a decade. Another report said that NSW had gone through its coldest and wettest summer in a decade.
Onslow in WA reached 50.7 degrees on January 12, 2022. "Birds visibly suffered in the trees," a Daily Telegraph report said.
The report also mentioned the world-beater: 56.7 degrees in California's Death Valley in 1913.
I loved this one: "On January 4, 2020 ... the Bureau of Meteorology recorded a top of 48.9 degrees in Penrith." Penrith has only had a weather station since 1995!
I wonder if the most likely causes of Europe's heat were natural. Coinciding with the "record" heat in Europe, the sun was erupting.
A "cannibal" CME from the sun was occurring. "CMEs are large clouds of plasma and magnetic field that erupt from the sun," the Daily Mail in the UK explained.
A "cannibal" CME is caused when a first ejection is swallowed by a second, faster ejection, to form a cannibal cloud, which can head for Earth.
This can trigger a geomagnetic storm, usually noticed when it affects our electronic systems, satellites or power grids.
"Although they're rare, cannibal CMEs are seen in increasing numbers as the sun reaches the peak of its 11-year solar cycle - the next of which is due in 2025," the report warned. Peak in 2025, eh?
Many reputable scientists believe the sun's volatility has a much greater impact on Earth than we understand.
Iceland's volcanoes have been dormant for centuries, But this month's National Geographic describes how the Fagradalsfjall volcano, "a raised crater of bubbling lava - glowing bright yellow in an expanse of dark gray," is the latest eruption heralding Iceland's new period of volcanic activity.
"The eruption announced its approach on July 4 of this year, when southwest Iceland was rocked by more than 2000 earthquakes in just 24 hours."
Not long after, seismic activity dropped off as magma rose to shallow depths and gave way to oozing molten rock on July 10. Toxic gases filled the air. Note the dates - just about the same time as Europe's heat wave!
It has now been acknowledged that the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption near Tonga in January 2022, which belched an enormous amount of climate-warming water vapour into the Earth's stratosphere, prolonged our La Nina.
Volcanoes can change history. "From June 8th, 1783 until February 7th, 1784, the Laki fissure and Grmsvtn volcano poured out toxins. Poisonous hydrofluoric acid and sulphur dioxide were released into the soil and air," the All Things Iceland website says.
Laki's volcanic cloud caused a drop in global temps as 120 million tonnes of sulphur dioxide was spewed into the northern hemisphere. Livestock died, crops were wiped out, and famine engulfed Europe. Starvation set the scene for the French Revolution.
Laki caused "climate change" on a grand scale in Europe. July's solar CMEs, a solar maximum, coupled with Icelandic volcanic eruptions belching superhot gassy magma could be doing much the same thing today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.