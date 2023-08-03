A Wagga author has won best unpublished manuscript at The Children, Young Adult and Adult literature conference.
Katrina Roe, author of children books Same and Genna Gets Jitters has taken home the gong for best unpublished young adult manuscript in the published author category.
Her manuscript The Stolen Child uses a fantastical Scottish setting for a tale about embracing identity and difference.
Ms Roe said writing The Stolen Child was a breath of fresh air.
"I got to the point where I'd been working hard promoting my picture books, and I wanted to write something this year just for the sheer enjoyment of writing," she said.
"I wanted to get carried away in the moment, the magic, and the possibilities of a brand new story that could go anywhere."
The writing process began when Ms Roe had a stroke of inspiration, and a line from the book "popped into her head".
"To claim I was singlehandedly responsible for the extinction of fairies, as some have said, is wildly unfair," Ms Roe read.
Reading Scottish fairy tales for inspiration, Ms Roe said themes of youth, alienation and identity stuck out to her as things that remained relevant in people's lives.
These became the basis of what she said was originally intended to be little more than a fun adventure story.
Ms Roe's prize was a 15-minute consult with Penguin Random House commissioning editor. She said this, as well as the award's notoriety, would help her find a publisher for the book.
With a sequel set in Australia already planned, she wants to get The Stolen Child out to audiences as soon as possible.
"It's an amazing opportunity, and that an editor from Penguin Random House now knows my writing, and loves my writing - that's great, whether or not they publish it," she said.
"The main thing an award like this does is open doors, so when I approach a publisher or an agent, I can say the manuscript won.
"I'm going to keep looking for publishing opportunities. I'd also like to write a sequel. I have some ideas around that - I'd like to bring the action to Australia."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
