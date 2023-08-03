The Daily Advertiser
Short delays on Sturt Highway at Alfredtown as crews fix road surface on bridge

Updated August 3 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
Safety improvement work will be carried out on the Sturt Highway's Kyeamba Creek bridge on August 7 and 8. Picture by Transport for NSW
Work to resurface sections of the Sturt Highway will disrupt traffic and cause short delays for motorists east of Wagga next week.

