Work to resurface sections of the Sturt Highway will disrupt traffic and cause short delays for motorists east of Wagga next week.
Changed traffic conditions will be in place on the highway at Alfredtown to allow for safety improvement work to be carried out on the Kyeamba Creek bridge.
Transport for NSW said single lane closures would be required for road resurfacing work on the approaches to the bridge to provide a stronger and safer road for motorists.
The work will be carried out between 7am and 5pm on Monday, August 7 and Tuesday, August 8, weather permitting.
IN OTHER NEWS
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control and allow an extra five minutes' travel time," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
For the latest traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.