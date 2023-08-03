The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Cootamundra residents celebrate as doors open to Coota Co-op

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
August 3 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coota Co-op was officially opened on Thursday, with 87-year-old Margaret Large having the privilege of cutting the ribbon. Picture by Scott Kelleher
Coota Co-op was officially opened on Thursday, with 87-year-old Margaret Large having the privilege of cutting the ribbon. Picture by Scott Kelleher

After three years of having to travel outside of their town to access a larger scale of retail shopping, the doors to Cootamundra's newest multi-retailer store officially opened to residents on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.