Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will look to win their sixth consecutive game this weekend when they head to Crossroads Oval to face Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
The Lions have recovered from a slow start to the year and currently sit on top of the Riverina League ladder with only three rounds of the home and away season remaining.
GGGM forward Jack McCaig has been one of the key contributors over the past five weeks and was looking forward to their last two games of the season against the Demons and Coolamon.
"Yeah it will be good," McCaig said.
"We've obviously only got the two games left against Gullie and Coolamon and it will be good to have a good run into finals.
"We've been playing pretty good footy so hopefully we can keep that up and get the W."
The Lions are coming off what is probably their best win of the season to date after defeating Griffith on the road at Exies Oval.
McCaig confirmed it was a confidence boosting win and one that should prepare the Lions for a tough challenge ahead at Collingullie on Saturday.
"Marto (Sam Martyn) mentioned that our only away wins had been against the sides outside of the five at the moment," he said.
"So to get a win away against Griffith was bloody awesome especially after the way they beat us last time at home.
"It definitely gets the confidence up and everyone was pretty happy with it so we'll try and do it again this week."
Four goals to one in the opening term got the Lions off to the perfect start against the Swans and McCaig was hoping GGGM could have a similar performance early against the Demons.
"I think we did it pretty good against Griffith which gave us a bit of a buffer," he said.
"That's something that we will be looking to do again especially since it's been a while since we've won there because Gullie have been so good for the last few years.
"We will definitely be looking to get off to a fast start."
The Lions are beginning to show the form that saw them crowned premiers last season and McCaig believes that they are closing in on their best football.
"We are probably not far off," he said.
"Obviously there's always things to tinker with but Marto has got us firing at the moment which is where we want to be.
"I suppose we did start the year off pretty slow and when you look to our round one side compared to now in the season it's a fair bit different with injuries and everything.
"I think we're cruising along well at the moment so hopefully we can get the win on the weekend and keep cruising along."
A hamstring injury saw McCaig have a late start to the year and as a result saw him record just the six goals from his first seven games.
However he has since gone on to kick 10 from his past four and was crediting his recent results to the performance of the team.
"It's not been too bad," he said.
"I've had a few opportunities recently and it's good to capitalise on a few and get a few goals.
"I think everyone is playing pretty well so it makes it a lot easier when you are kicking a few goals.
"I missed the first few games with a hamstring and I suppose that slows you down a little bit.
"The first couple of games you come into are always a bit of a shock but it's good to come good now."
