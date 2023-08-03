The Daily Advertiser
GGGM forward Jack McCaig is eager to take on Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 3 2023 - 5:00pm
GGGM forward Jack McCaig is looking forward to facing Collingullie-Glenfield Park this weekend. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will look to win their sixth consecutive game this weekend when they head to Crossroads Oval to face Collingullie-Glenfield Park.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

