World Cup flag bearers hope women's soccer fever never dies down

For the first time in these young players lives, it feels like everyone around them is as excited about soccer as they are.
Football Wagga Skills Acquisition Program players Sofia Stoddart, Caitlin Pitstock, Chloe Tsanmg, Charlotte Mutton, and Maddi Heaslip had a once in a life time opportunity this weekend to step on field at a FIFA Women's World Cup game.
They were five of 12 junior players selected from Wagga for flag bearing duties at the Columbia v Germany round match in Sydney.
Marked as one of the best games of the tournament so far, the girls said it was surreal being on field in front of a near-capacity 40,000 people.
At 11-years-old, Heaslip was over the moon to learn she'd see a World Cup at home.
"It was kind of scary before we walked out on field because you could hear everyone, and when the Colombian song game on it was so loud," Heaslip said.
"There were like a million people there, and it was so good, because no matter how much I love playing soccer and that, I don't think my parents would let me travel overseas to see a game."
In charge of keeping the group in the right position to hold the flag for the national anthems, Mutton said it was an unreal atmosphere.
"It was so loud, but it was really fun too," Mutton said.
"I was the team captain, so I had to say stop and start, make sure everything was okay."
Once their flag duties were finished, the group were escorted to their seats where they got to watch the game.
After holding the German flag, it was an easy choice to support the Germans, though in a Columbia-strong crowd, the group said they got some funny looks.
"We were screaming go Germany, go Germany and there were some Colombians looking at us funny," Stoddart said.
With Australia's Matildas now into the round of 16, the girls are thriving in a new world where everyone is discussing their favourite sport.
Tsanmg said the visibility of the Matildas this month has been exciting and shows her what a future in the sport could look like.
"In a million years later, we could be in the Matildas, and they're going so well," Tsanmg said.
The Matildas have even started to infiltrate the girls schooling, with Pitstock saying her class has been tracking the progress of the side as the World Cup continues on.
Following all teams points and goal differences, she said there's not a day at school where soccer isn't a topic of discussion at the moment.
She's also noticed an increase in people asking her about her own future.
"I've been asked so much, do you want to go into the Matildas," Pitsock said.
"I'm like, that's the goal!"
It's not just people at school that have benefited from seeing the Matildas on the big stage they said, but some of their own teammates.
The girls said there were even players at their clubs who didn't know about the Matildas previously.
As the competition barrels towards the pointy end, the group said they hope the excitement never dies down.
"We need to put women's football out there, so more people know about it," Healsip said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
