It's exciting watching the Matildas in the soccer World Cup; they clearly love what they're doing and have fun doing it. Watching them is just plain old refreshing.
The TV vision switches to the crowd often enough to notice that the scores of thousands at the matches are dominated by little girls who do their best scary face (bedecked with green and gold stripes of warpaint) and wave both fists at any panning ground-level cameras.
Parents beam proudly and join-in with the mock-aggression. All of them unsuccessfully hiding smiles of delight.
I don't like "role-model" - I'm not sure I understand it - rather, the Matildas are simply "heroes" (a clearer, and I think better, term) to their legion of fans.
In my own bone-headed youth my heroes were always cowboys - still are it seems - but this brilliant young team of women have brought simple enjoyment back into the watching of sport. And that's really the stuff of legend.
During the pre-COVID drought our organization supported farmers in various ways.
Some of our more senior citizens enquired as to how they could contribute.
Having seen the adversity facing sheep farmers, I suggested that they knit lamb jumpers. They loved it!!!!
Today I still have a couple of ladies for whom knitting the jumpers has become a large part of their life.
My problem is that I need to distribute the jumpers before they take over the back of the 'Op Shop'.
If any farmers would like some free jumpers, please give me a call on 0478 065 573 and I will mail them to you at our expense.
I stood as an independent candidate in the past state election in the seat of Murray.
As a candidate I did poorly. Regardless, I contacted the NSW Department of Education and the NSW Department of Health (as well as other departments) for a debriefing about the current focus of the department within our electorate.
Both the NSW Department of Education and Health failed to provide me, as a candidate, any information about what was happening within their departments in the lead up to the election as a candidate.
I believe it is completely unacceptable that our state departments fail to engage in conversation with potential members of Parliament prior to state elections.
Surely, in the interests of all citizens of NSW, all departments should make available their executive staff to discuss with candidates in a state election the current goals of a department agency in the local area, to discuss the issues the department face and challenges which need to be resolved.
I am left to wonder what led the Department of Education and Department of Health to fail to engage in discussions with candidates in the state election.
Are our departments beholden to the who they believe will will an election or are our unions interfering in political matters?
If I was successful at the election, I would have been required to represent the constituents of my electorate.
Without consultation with the departments, I would have done so blindly.
One has to wonder as to why certain Victorians, coupled with the media down there, have such an urgency of need to keep Daniel Andrews 'keeping on', when it is so publicly evident that he should be given the nod for promising to host the games, yet his state would not be able to finance the expense to run them.
Even more blatant was his lack of decency to apologise for yet another of his regular blunders.
The athletes were just expected to take the disappointment on the chin and 'wear it' because he said so.
Surely he owes these people compensation for thwarting their opportunity to shine at this event.
One also recalls that no apology was given to Cardinal Pell when he was wrongly accused and jailed having also been unjustly treated for no one in authority down there cared enough to do so where he was concerned.
It is unfortunate people feel the sun rises and sets with Dan Andrews and therefore they continue to reinforce his ongoing behaviour as being OK are unable to see the damage he has wrought.
