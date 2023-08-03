No loss yet for Wanderers kids in first Canberra season

The next generation of Wagga City Wanderers have entered the Canberra competition in style, with not one loss on their scorecard this season.
Moving from the Football Wagga Skills Acquisition Program and into the Wanderers system full-time this year, the mixed under 13s team has had great success.
Returning home to Rawlings Park last weekend, the team put on a mammoth 9-goal win over Weston Molonglo.
Coach Lucas Myers said most of the games this season have been very competitive, and the team has pushed themselves to be the best they can.
"We've definitely had a strong season, the team we played on the weekend, Weston Molonglo is probably one of the weakest teams in the competition, but outside of that the other teams we play against are quite strong," Myers said.
"We've had three draws, we're yet to lose, but we've got some tough games to come."
The first year this cohort has had the option to play in the Capital Premier League Boys competition, Myers said it's a big commitment for the young players.
Not wanting to put their efforts to waste, the players have stepped up to every challenge put to them by Myers.
"Most of these kids came through the SAP program and stepped up from club football last year," he said.
"They're enjoying the fact that each week, every game we play, we know we're in for a tough game.
"They're being challenged each week, at club football some of the scorelines can be a little bit lopsided, but in this competition, we know we're up against good quality opposition week in, week out, which helps in their development."
Myers said the team is looking better on field each week, with not only their skills improving but their understanding of the game as a whole.
"From where they started at the beginning of the year, to where they are now, they've come together as a team really well, and they're learning to play with each other really well," he said.
"We've got a really good bunch, they all contribute, they all put in, and in each game anyone could step up and make a difference.
"The biggest thing with this bunch of kids is that they're just so determined each week to go out there and win.
"It's a long season when you've got to go across to Canberra and they're doing early mornings, but to see the determination on them, every game they step up and they don't want to lose, they're a good competitive bunch of kids."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
