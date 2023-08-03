The Daily Advertiser
No loss yet for Wanderers kids in first Canberra season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 3 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:30am
The next generation of Wagga City Wanderers have entered the Canberra competition in style, with not one loss on their scorecard this season.

