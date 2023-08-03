Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi has confirmed the Bulldogs will be going full steam ahead through their final two games of the home and away season.
The Bulldogs host Leeton-Whitton this weekend before having a bye then heading to Narrandera in round 18 to face the Eagles.
It's a somewhat cruisy run into finals and the Bulldogs could be forgiven for using the three-week stretch to rest up before what is set to be a cut throat finals series.
But Mazzocchi insisted that wouldn't be the case as the Bulldogs look to build momentum and finalise their structure and game plan.
"She will be all guns blazing," Mazzocchi said.
"There's only two games to go before finals so we will be wanting to get our game style and our positions all set.
"It's funny that there's all these little battles going on and we will have players that are still trying to cement their spots so they will be going harder than ever.
"Then we have players that are trying to consolidate their positions whether they are trying to crack into our midfield or trying to get a spot in our back line so they will be going flat out.
"It's all about preparing ourselves to really make sure we are playing as good of footy we can at this time of year and there is certainly no theory on backing off or going easy because we've got to play the second bottom team at all."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Bulldogs also look set to make minimal changes over the next couple of weeks with Mazzocchi admitting that a offered week off was rejected by a number of the more experienced Turvey players.
"It's interesting as I actually offered a couple of our elder statesman but none of them are taking me up," he said.
"It's a great sign that they are all enjoying their footy and are keen to play through.
"Timmy Doyle and a couple of these blokes that have pretty much played every game this year and are around that 30 mark I thought they might've liked to have a week off and freshen up.
"But I think because we've got the bye next week everyone is keen to keep playing through and not have two weeks off in a row.
"Baxter Wallett won't come up from that ankle injury he got on the weekend but apart from that we will have an unchanged team."
Captain Josh Ashcroft missed the Bulldogs' win over the weekend against Collingullie-Glenfield Park with an achilles injury and could come back into the side to face the Crows.
Mazzocchi was unsure which way he would go with selection as he noted the performance of Ben Lewington in reserve grade over the weekend.
"We've got Ashy and then Benny Lewington was best on ground in the two's on the weekend," he said.
"There's also a couple of other boys playing well in the two's there and that will be a decision we make whether Joshy comes backing through the seconds and we promote Benny after a best on ground or whether Ashy comes back in.
"Ashy has just got to prove his fitness at training first and we will work that out from there."
Adding to the motivation for the Bulldogs this weekend is the opportunity to secure a perfect 8-0 record at Maher Oval this season.
The Bulldogs are the only side undefeated on their home deck this season and Mazzocchi confirmed that claiming an eighth win at Maher Oval was on top of the priority list against the Crows.
"It's a little bit of extra motivation because that's something that I haven't done since I've been at Turvey," he said.
"It's something that every club strives to do and you certainly want to play your best footy on your home deck in front of your home crowd week in week out.
"That is something that we have spoken about to want to make sure that we tick that box and play well for our supporters."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.