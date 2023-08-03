Jack looks to make most out of busy day

Nathan Jack has a runner or a drive in each of the eight races at Riverina Paceway on Friday but expect to see even more of him in the future.
With incoming prizemoney decreases in Victoria, the former Uranqunity reinsman anticipates bringing bigger teams for his assaults north of the border.
"I'll be bringing a truckload instead of a floatload," Jack said.
An eight per cent reduction will come into play from October 1.
The extra prizemoney in NSW, especially for Riverina meetings on Friday, as well as better concessions for three-year-olds, were already a big incentive to travel up from his base outside Shepparton.
It's been a successful venture as well.
Jack is currently fourth on the Southwest and Riverina trainer's premiership with 17 wins, he's only trained a further eight winners outside the region this season.
David Kennedy is well out in front with 37, but only seven wins separate the next six trainers.
School Captain leads Jack's charge on Friday after the group one winner made a successful return to the races at Wagga last week.
Jack believes he will be very hard to beat again.
"I really can't imagine anything beating him in that without being disrespectful," he said.
"I'll be pretty disappointed if he gets beat.
"Let's just say if he gets beat something has had to go massively wrong."
School Captain is yet to finish outside the top three in his five career starts including his Breeders Crown success last season.
A title defence is one of his major goals for later in the season, along with the Vicbred Super Series and Victorian Derby.
Jack was pleased with his win last week.
"It was just a perfect first-up run," he said.
"He was there for an easy run instead of a trial.
"He did get hanging on the first turn and put a little wrong one in, which is unlike him, but I'll put a sharp burr on this week and he will be right."
Jack also has Skinnydip looking to add to a strong start to his career.
He hasn't missed the top two in four starts, all at Riverina Paceway, with three of them wins.
He's confident in the chances of his other runners as well.
"Notsokool is going really good, I'm really happy with him," Jack said.
"It's a bit of a tricky race but he's going good and Captains Queen will be hard to beat, she's first up but will be hard to beat."
The group one winner has only won once in her last five starts, however Jack hopes he's got her right this time.
"She's been a nightmare actually as her good is good but her bad is bad," he said.
"Hopefully we are at the good part.
"She's had issues but she should be over them now. I've been pretty happy with her last couple of trials and she gets into a winnable race."
Jack has also picked up a number of outside drives including on Lettuce Nipya for Brad Hewitt in the opening race.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
