The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

North Wagga will finish their home and away season against The Rock-Yerong Creek

MM
By Matt Malone
August 3 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Wagga's 1993 reserve grade premiership will be one of many celebrated on Saint's Day at McPherson Oval on Saturday. Picture supplied
North Wagga's 1993 reserve grade premiership will be one of many celebrated on Saint's Day at McPherson Oval on Saturday. Picture supplied

NORTH Wagga will look to finish their season with a bang at McPherson Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.