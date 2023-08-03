NORTH Wagga will look to finish their season with a bang at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
The club has the final round bye so for their first grade footballers, the season will draw to a close after the clash against The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Not only is there no tomorrow for North Wagga, but it is also 'Saint's Day'.
Saint's Day is a relatively new tradition at North Wagga where the club issues an open invite to all former players, supporters and officials.
It was also decided that any premiership reunions relevant to the year be held on 'Saint's Day. So this year, the 1973 and 1983 first grade premierships will be celebrated, along with the 1993 and 2013 reserve grade successes.
North Wagga's 1973 team was coached by Allan Hayes and defeated Henty in the grand final by 40 points. It ended a 38-year premiership drought for the club.
North Wagga 1973 premiership player Mick Landrigan said some excellent recruiting and more discipline were the two key factors behind the Saints' success that year.
"They recruited well. They had a great president in Ned Fife and ex-players Phil Hamilton and Freddy McGregor. They just combined well together as a committee and said we'll go out and buy ourselves a premiership. They recruited really well," Landrigan said.
" A bit of recruitment and a bit of a commitment from the coach. Hayesy came out in 72 I think and it was just a bit of discipline. Greg Hardie had coached North Wagga before that and he won three Baz Medals, he was a champion but they were good old social drinkers, North Wagga boys, in those days. And Haysey changed all that.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"He didn't stop anyone drinking but Thursday night was the last, that was it. Little things like that. Big games he would stress you've got to look after yourself and things like that changed a lot of players.
"It bucked the system at first but when they realised he was fair dinkum, we all banded together and stuck with him and got the premiership. We had some good years after it as well and that was the start of it.
"It was a great time to be in footy."
The 1983 premiership came courtesy of a 38-point win over Mangolah-Cookardinia United. It was coached by Martin King, a man mountain who had kicked 126 goals for the season heading into the grand final.
He then came out and won best-on-ground in the decider.
North Wagga president Brendan Neilsen said Saint's Day is building bigger and bigger every year.
"What we do is we try to encompass what reunions there are for the year because what we found is that with individual reunions, people would say I didn't play in that so I'm not coming. We're trying to get everybody there," Neilsen said.
"It's been going about three years. We had a really successful day last year with 92 and 91 reunions. The idea behind it is to not just get the players but everyone that was involved, all supporters, to come along and get together.
"We throw them a couple of beers and give them a steak sandwich during the day, we get the huddle right next to the club so they can go out and be a part of it. After the game, we'll give them 5-10 minutes each on the stage to talk about it.
"It's all about recognition basically."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.