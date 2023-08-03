Fears a man was trapped inside a shed alight in a Riverina backyard were allayed when he was found fighting the flames from next door on Wednesday night.
The shed in the rear yard of a home on Watson Road in Griffith was engulfed in flames after a car caught fire about 9pm, prompting a swift response from emergency services.
The flames quickly took hold of the shed and the car, growing steadily as neighbours evacuated children and animals from nearby properties.
While there were initial fears a man could have been trapped in the shed, he was located next door doing what he could to help extinguish the flames.
No one was seriously hurt in the fire but the shed and car were destroyed.
The fire call came as firefighters had just finished responding to another incident on Evatt Street in Griffith, with one crew not even returning to the station before responding to the fire on Watson Road.
