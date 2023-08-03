The chariots will be back in action at Wagga's Relay for Life this year after a COVID-enforced hiatus and are set to return with a new look.
For the past four years various challenges including COVID-19 and flood events have seen the event go ahead in a non-traditional way, but this year is gearing up to be one of the best.
This year's Relay for Life will run on Friday and Saturday, as opposed to Saturday and Sunday, and the ever-popular chariot racing will make a return.
Wagga Relay for Life committee member Mick Gordon said while the event will still be a 24-hour event, it will give residents the opportunity to have Sunday off, so they don't have to dedicate the entire weekend to the cause.
"There will be a lot of games on Saturday, including the chariot racing and the AFL kicking competition and there will be a whole lot of organisations coming to hold different things for the kids and an array of live entertainment," he said.
"The lapping is very important but we try to inject some fun in too."
The chariot racing has proven popular in the past after it first made an appearance in 2019.
Due to various challenges, this year will be the first time the chariots make a return.
"The chariots are another fundraising arm for us as well because each chariot is being offered for sponsorship and teams also pay an entry fee to put a team in the races," Mr Gordon said.
Wagga Relay for Life committee member Greg Johnson said interest in the chariots "exploded" last year and that's why organisers have been determined to bring them back.
"Everyone wanted to do it and everyone always asks if we're going to do it again," he said.
During the hiatus, the chariots underwent a makeover and will return with a new look.
"I rang the Junee Correctional Centre and said the chariots needed to be done up and refurbished and painted and that's what they've done," Mr Johnson said.
"They are all different colours and they're going to look amazing on the day."
The Wagga RSL Club marketing manager Jo Thomas said it was an event the club takes pride in supporting each year.
"It's really close to our hearts because we have so many members who come in on a daily basis who have shared their cancer stories with us, there's a lot of people in the same boat and we will continue to support it," she said.
"It's good to see it happening again with a little bit of a different format."
Relay For Life Wagga will run on November 3 and November 4 at Conolly Park.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
