The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Majella Day named in the under 15 girls All-Australian team

MM
By Matt Malone
August 3 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Majella Day won All-Australian under 15 selection after the national carnival in Ballarat last week. Picture by James Wiltshire
Majella Day won All-Australian under 15 selection after the national carnival in Ballarat last week. Picture by James Wiltshire

KILDARE Catholic College student Majella Day stamped herself as a star of the future with a dominant performance at the under 15 national carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.