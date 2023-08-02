KILDARE Catholic College student Majella Day stamped herself as a star of the future with a dominant performance at the under 15 national carnival.
Day was one of just four NSW players to be named in the All Australian squad at the conclusion of School Sport Australia's under 15 girls Australian Football Championships in Ballarat on Saturday.
NSW defeated South Australia for the second time to grab the bronze medal.
Day was a standout for NSW and was rewarded with All-Australian selection.
NSW coach Andrew Doherty praised Day's efforts.
"Majella played through the midfield and centre-half-forward and she was really good," Doherty said.
"She's really skillful. She can bounce the ball on either hand, kick off both feet, she's massively skilful. She's a gun."
The NSW team were treated to a visit from Harry Perryman during the carnival after he arrived for Greater Western Sydney's game against Western Bulldogs in Ballarat.
Perryman and Day are from nearby properties and he was thrilled to see her doing so well.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"We had Harry Perryman come and talk to them on Friday. Their farms nearly adjoin each other and he sent her a text before the bronze medal game," Doherty said.
Mater Dei Catholic College student Zoe Curry was also part of the NSW team and impressed Doherty with the way she went about it.
"She played in the midfield, she was a big part of the engine room," he said.
"She was tough and hard at it."
St Francis de Sales Regional College Leeton's Evie Henley, who hails from Ungarie, rounded out the local contingent.
"Evie's underage, she'll go around again next year. She took a little while to warm up but she was great in the last few games," Doherty said.
Doherty was happy with NSW's campaign.
"We played Vic Navy in the semi-final and got done by about five goals. A bit of lack of footy knowledge in the wind, and the Victorians, they had training camps for about six weeks and we trained for about half an hour before the first game," he said.
"Our quality of girls is getting massive. The hard thing for Riverina girls is with football netball clubs, they don't play as much footy as the other girls. They certainly have the skills."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.