The first supermarket for Wagga's northern suburbs is set to open in just weeks as plans progress for the opening of a new shopping centre.
Estella Central Shopping Centre is set to welcome its first ever supermarket when Foodworks opens its doors on Rainbow Drive in September.
Raine & Horne commercial property director Craig Tait said construction of the supermarket is now complete, with the premises now in the hands of the operator for fitting out.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The supermarket was handed over in early July and is looking to open sometime in September," Mr Tait said.
"The [supermarket owners] now have two months to conduct their own internal [setup] and stock the shelves."
While the supermarket had been slated to open last year, it was pushed back due to construction delays.
The supermarket will also incorporate a bottle shop and a sushi bar in what Mr Tait calls a "modern-style" fit out.
While not a Coles or Woolworths, Mr Tait said the Foodworks operators are aiming to offer affordable prices to the community.
"They are definitely pretty focused on retaining competitive prices," he said.
Meanwhile, the remaining shops are receiving their final touches, with glass frontages yet to come.
"The internal fit outs for the gym are [also] now under way," Mr Tait said.
In a further sign construction is nearing completion, workers are also sealing the shopping centre car park this week.
As to other businesses looking to lock in a place at the new shopping centre, Mr Tait said there are several "pretty serious" food retailers on the list.
"We've also probably got a barber lined up," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.