The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Foodworks supermarket set to take northern suburbs by storm as Estella shops opening announced

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 3 2023 - 8:10am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raine and Horne commercial property director Craig Tait at the Estella Central Shopping Centre on Wednesday as the carpark is sealed. Picture by Les Smith
Raine and Horne commercial property director Craig Tait at the Estella Central Shopping Centre on Wednesday as the carpark is sealed. Picture by Les Smith

The first supermarket for Wagga's northern suburbs is set to open in just weeks as plans progress for the opening of a new shopping centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.