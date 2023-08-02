The Daily Advertiser
Youngest Tigers enjoying first competitive season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 2 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 3:50pm
It's been a strong development year for the Wagga Tigers under 11s, who have entered competitive netball for the first time this year.

