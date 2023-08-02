Youngest Tigers enjoying first competitive season

It's been a strong development year for the Wagga Tigers under 11s, who have entered competitive netball for the first time this year.
Coached by fellow netballers Zoe Priest and Tayla Lawrence, they've come a long way since their first game this season.
Despite a big scoreline in their loss to Eastlakes MCU this weekend, the coaching pair said the team never dropped their heads and played right through to the end of the game.
"I think they like it, it's a bit more competition, a level up from under tens," Priest said.
"They've had really good games playing their own style of game, they're going alright this season," Lawrence said.
Thinking back on the season there's been plenty of improvement on the court as the young players get used to the new competition.
"Their passing, their timing has got much better," Lawrence said.
"Getting in front working together has improved as well, they've gotten closer as the year gets on," Priest added.
The duo have been involved with coaching the side for several year and enjoy giving back to their club.
Initially helping Priest's older sister, they have now taken full control over the coaching duties.
They've enjoyed working with the young girls and said they feel like there's a mutual respect between the players and themselves.
"I think they enjoy having us because we're not as strict," Lawrence said.
"We're a bit chill with them."
Priest said with just a few years between them and their players, there is a relaxed atmosphere within the team.
"We kind of share the same things, we can joke around with them a fair bit," she said.
The pair said coaching has been an enjoyable experience for them, and has helped their own game too.
By taking in the game from a new perspective they said they're able to better understand how different things should look or work.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
