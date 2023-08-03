Locals selected in Touch Australia National Referee Squad

Two Wagga locals have been selected in the re-formed Touch Football Australia National Referee Squad.
David Baggio and Charley Cheesley were named in the squad, Cheesley for the first time.
The year-round program will support high-performance touch football referees through education and resources.
It is hoped the program will help improve the officiating of the game and by extension the product of touch football.
The program focuses on high-performance opportunities while flowing educational opportunities down the system line to community clubs.
Ian Matthew was appointed head coach of the program and said he's excited to work alongside talented referees.
"The program now comes with a lot more support, direction and professionalism which will see a distinct lift in the refereeing standard, which will flow down through all levels," Matthew said.
"We will provide the game with consistent, high-level officiating which will be heavily focused on better game outcomes."
Baggio is currently world number one touch football referee and has previously been involved in Touch Australia's high performance referee programs.
Cheesley is ranked 22nd, this is his first selection for such a program.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
