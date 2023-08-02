East Wagga-Kooringal's task of saving their Farrer League season has been made more difficult with confirmation accomplished big man Nick Hull won't be back.
The two-time league medallist has not played since the round eight loss to Charles Sturt University (CSU), where he suffered a broken hand.
Hull, who had also been experiencing nerve issues with his back, has called time on his comeback season to football with his hand still not fully healed.
In a further blow to the Hawks, Dan McCarthy will also play no further part in the season after scans revealed a tear to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
Wes Clark has moved to Queensland, while Scott Burge (broken nose) will only be available should they make finals.
EWK finish the home and away season with fixtures against CSU (home) and The Rock-Yerong Creek (away) and need to win at least one of the games to cement a finals spot.
Hard is disappointed they won't get Hull back for the finish to the year.
"Nick's told me he's done" Hard said.
"We would like to think that that could change but he's pretty set in his ways big Nick.
"It's a massive shame, it's a huge shame but that's footy, that's our year.
"I'd say Dan (McCarthy) won't play. It ended up being an ACL. He may play twos, he's still got pretty good movement in it but that would be it."
In better news, quality recruits Liam Hard and Tom Tyson should return for the clash with CSU at Gumly Oval on Saturday.
Tyson has been overseas since round nine, while Hard has been out for the same period with a quad injury.
"At this stage we're hopeful of getting back Liam Hard and Tommy Tyson," Hard said.
"Hopefully they can both bring a bit of run and a bit of enthusiasm. That's what we're hoping.
"They haven't played in a period of time so we're not really expecting miracles from them but like everyone, we just want them to come out and compete."
With Barellan breathing down EWK's neck, Hard says the importance of the clash against CSU is not lost on him or the players.
"Huge game. It's obviously a big game as far as our season goes," he said.
"It's been a topsy turvy year, we've shown signs in the last month, we've just got to put it together.
"There's plenty of confidence that we can do that, we're just running out of time to do it but it's a massive game for us on Saturday.
"We had a really good chat (Tuesday) night. We're not naive to not understand the situation we're in and the situation we've put ourselves in. We've got a pretty mature group as far as demographics go so everyone is aware of what's at stake.
"Last home game, season on line, you don't need much more than that I don't think."
EWK had won two in a row before crashing to a 53-point loss at home to Northern Jets last Saturday.
Hard said the Hawks need to lift in order to save their season.
"We do, we need to lift," he said.
"Our intensity was good for a half on the weekend but we just didn't sustain it, but that's full credit to the Jets, they're obviously a quality side.
"It's just getting that confidence level up and getting that belief that they can play the good footy they displayed earlier in the year.
"We've had an unsettled line up for the majority of the year but hopefully we can settle it down over the next couple of weeks and along come some good footy with it."
Set to stand down at the end of the year, Hard is nearing the end of his tenure at Gumly Oval. But he is not about to make their finish to the year about himself.
"I don't talk about myself and I won't talk about myself," he said.
"It's not my footy journey, yeah mine's coming to an end but you've got Ryan (Bourne) who is 20-21 and Cam who's 20 and you've got Kassidy Argus who is 35. You've got different dynamics and some guys won't get the opportunity again and some others think they may but might not, you've got to make the most of each situation as it comes.
"I haven't and I won't make it about myself."
