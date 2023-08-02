The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Nick Hull, Dan McCarthy and Wes Clark won't be back for East Wagga-Kooringal

MM
By Matt Malone
August 2 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Hull won't return for East Wagga-Kooringal this season. File picture
Nick Hull won't return for East Wagga-Kooringal this season. File picture

East Wagga-Kooringal's task of saving their Farrer League season has been made more difficult with confirmation accomplished big man Nick Hull won't be back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.