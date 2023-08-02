NARRANDERA footballer Shannon Randell's appearance before the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal has been delayed a week.
Randell is due to the front the tribunal after he was cited by Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes for engaging in an act of misconduct or serious misconduct during Narrandera's 76-point loss to the Goannas at Narrandera Sportsground last Saturday.
It is alleged Randell bit MCUE co-coach Nelson Foley.
MORE SPORT NEWS
The case was directed straight to the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal and was scheduled for Wednesday night but the hearing has now been deferred a week.
Narrandera requested more time to prepare the case and it was granted by AFL NSW-ACT due to the seriousness of the allegation.
In the meantime, Randell is unlikely to line-up for Narrandera in Saturday's clash against Griffith at Exies Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.