It was the time for Wagga kindergarten students to shine as they marked 100 days of big school this week.
They were part of 100 students performing in an inaugural Lake Albert Public School showcase to mark Education Week.
Principal Damien Eyles said it was a great opportunity to highlight the wide range of talent at the school.
To celebrate their big milestone, kindergarten students dressed up and performed "I Can't Spell Hippopotamus".
Other school choirs featured, including a performance of "Count on Me" by Bruno Mars.
The lineup also included dance groups, budding student journalists with TV reports from the First Fleet and some public speaking talent.
"Some of the students are going off to School Spectacular in Sydney [later this year], so they are practicing for that," Mr Eyles said, adding a dance group is also set to compete in an upcoming eisteddfod.
Mr Eyles said the special assembly highlights not only the student talent but also the input from teachers in helping to build those skills.
He said to mark Education Week, the school usually has an open day where teachers come into the classrooms, so they decided to shake it up a bit this year.
"We really wanted to do the showcase because we don't often have an opportunity for parents to see the students perform [and it's] also a good way of getting parents into the school," he said.
"That way they can have a look at what we're doing and it also allows other parents to see the other things we do well here too."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
