Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' midfielder Ryan Turnbull looks to have escaped any serious injury to his hamstring.
Turnbull left the field during the Goannas' win against Narrandera over the weekend and MCUE were crossing their fingers that the midfielder would not be out of action for any extended period as they still chase a finals berth in 2023.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Their prayers have looked to be answered with MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe confirming that Turnbull should be right to return for what could be a very important round 18 clash against Coolamon.
"When he came off obviously we were concerned straight away because he was only able to walk from the field," Rowe said.
"Normally when that happens you feel as if something of decent significance has happened.
"But Mark Barclay tested him and he thought that it was on the minor side and he went to a physio in Canberra on Monday and outside of it being scanned everything is pointing towards it being on a minor scale.
"His ability to turn that around in two to three weeks shouldn't be a drama which is great news."
The Goannas have the bye this weekend with Turnbull then likely to also miss MCUE's clash against Leeton-Whitton in round 17.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.