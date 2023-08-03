You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Authors Libby Hathorn and Elizabeth Cummings spent most of lockdown together and from that has come their joint poetry venture, which is the feature of an author talk at The Curious Rabbit on Friday and a two-hour poetry workshop on Saturday. Workshop tickets from $10 through Humanitix.
The Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) is one of the key organisations conducting research on these genomic conditions. It's best known for Jeans for Genes Day, but the organisation's Wagga committee wants people to bring the bling and don the denim this weekend for their Jeans and Jewels fundraiser at the Downside Hall from 6.30pm. Tickets through Trybooking.com.
English comedian Ross Noble is back on the road for his 21st solo tour, Jibber Jabber Jamboree, and hits the Wagga Civic Theatre state for an evening of inspired nonsense. Tickets from $49.90 through civictheatre.com.au. Show starts at 8pm.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at San Isidore at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
Cruise on up the Snowy Mountains Highway for a tune-filled afternoon at Tumut River Brewing Co. There will be three bands over four hours, with it all kicking off at 4pm. Joining wild 19-Twenty are local legends Velvet Smyle and Sunday Lemonade. The brewery warns this is a stand up and rock out rather than a sit down and clap type of gig, so be prepared. Limited tickets from $30 through Humanitix.
A poker run raising funds for cystic fibrosis starts and finishes at Leeton's Hydro Hotel. Registrations will be taken from 8am - and a bacon and egg roll breakfast will be on - with first bike out at 10am. The ride is followed by presentations, live music by Remedy and prizes and raffles throughout the day. Cost is $30 per hand, eftpos available.
It's time to go around and round in circles for a great time at the Twin City Skate roller disco from 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own skates along to Bolton Park Stadium, or hire them for $5, and hook into some circle work under fancy lights and a giant disco ball. Tickets $14, see twincityskate.com.au for more.
The Ardlethan Masquerade Ball guarantees a good time at the community's memorial hall from 6.30pm. The $50 ticket covers a light meal, supper and entertainment by Kapooka Army Band and Canberra and Leeton pipes and drums bands. There will also be a silent auction and lots of prizes to be won. BYO drinks. To book call Kerri on 0435 771 887.
Break out the boots and hit Coolamon Road for the Downside Bush Dance. The Tin Shed Rattlers are keen to see plenty of people there for the usual line-up of great dances and music. Entry is $5 for adults and $3 for children, cash only at the door. Check out the Facebook page for more information.
Fanny Lumsden is back in Wagga for the Hey Dawn tour with her incredible band The Prawn Stars. The ARIA award-winning songstress will take the Civic Theatre stage from 8pm in celebration of the new album, for two Riverina locations were used in recording the film clips for Hey Dawn and Millionaire. The show's almost sold out but head to civictheatre.com.au for more.
Take a trip and ride the rails at Willans Hill between 10am and 2.30pm. A lap of the miniature railway at the Wagga Botanic Gardens will set a person back $4, with passes to be purchased at the ticket window at the station.
The nation's favourite purple puppet Randy Feltface is popping up on his Feltopia tour. Tickets to the show, which starts at 7pm at the Civic Theatre, start at $42. See civictheatre.com.au for more.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.