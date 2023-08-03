The Daily Advertiser
What's on in Wagga: Fanny Lumsden, Ross Noble and Randy Feltface hit the Civic Theatre

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated August 3 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 1:30pm
Fanny Lumsden is back at the Civic Theatre this weekend, a Jeans and Jewels party is scheduled to raise money for sick children, or catch Australia's favourite puppet comedian, Randy Feltface. Pictures by Fanny Lumsden, Civic Theatre, file
THURSDAY

  • Karaoke, The Vic, 10pm

You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.

