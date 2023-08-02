Gupte steps up for Wagga in NSW Country Championships team

Wagga Scorchers co-captain Niranjan Gupte will travel to Victoria this weekend for the Hockey Australia Country Championships.
Representing NSW, Gupte will join with the state's best regional talent to compete in the week-long competition.
Selected for the side after being spotted as Wagga's playing coach at the hockey State Championships in June, Gupte is excited to get the competition under way.
"It's a good opportunity to play some good quality hockey, so that's really exciting, and I'm also looking forward to playing with a new bunch of teammates for New South Wales," Gupte said.
"I have crossed paths with some of them and then there is also quite a lot that I've never met before, so it's a good mix, a good opportunity to make some new connections with new players."
The side will meet together for the first time on Thursday night, where Gupte expects they'll start to find some rhythm with one another.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Having not played together before he believes going back to basics will be essential in having the team gel.
"We can all figure out where we're playing, how we're going to play and start making those connections on the field, like how do certain players life to pass the ball, how do they like to receive the ball in certain positions, those small things can really add up over a tournament and be the difference between a win and a loss often," he said.
The team will be coached by Jai Singhota, and though Gupte has not worked with him before, he's excited to be under his tutelage for the week.
"I first met him at the State Championships, it'll be my first time playing under him and I'm looking forward to that," he said.
Analysing the squad list, Gupte said he believes they have the talent to perform across the week, with his eyes on the championship prize.
Recovering well between games and avoiding injuries will be key to their success though, with the local expecting he'll make good use of the team physio.
With local and representative seasons starting to wrap up Gupte said the players should be well conditioned heading into the tournament.
His main concern lies in not re-aggravating an ongoing hamstring injury which left him out of action for several weeks earlier this year.
"I'm just really looking forward to playing at a higher quality, I want to fill my role in the team so we can all have some success together and hopefully win it," Gupte said.
The Country Championships begin in Shepparton, Victoria on Saturday, August 5 and run until Saturday, August 12.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.