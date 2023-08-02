The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

ON THE PACE: McPherson eyes off more metropolitan success

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 2 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James McPherson is looking to bring up another metropolitian win when El Camino heads to Menangle on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees
James McPherson is looking to bring up another metropolitian win when El Camino heads to Menangle on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees

James McPherson is chasing his second metropolitan win for the season when El Camino at Menangle on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.