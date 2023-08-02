ON THE PACE: McPherson eyes off more metropolitan success

James McPherson is chasing his second metropolitan win for the season when El Camino at Menangle on Saturday.
El Camino is the lone Riverina-trained pacer in the NSW Bred 3YO Final.
He hasn't raced since a big win in his heat at Young on July 11.
However McPherson is confident he's got him on track for the $30,000 feature.
"I was supposed to trial him last week but that didn't go to plan," McPherson said.
"His work since his run has been really nice, he had a quick little freshen up and I gave him a hit out over the weekend and he was nice and sharp.
"He seems pretty good."
The 22-year-old is sitting on 99 career driving wins.
However he's elected to watch from the sidelines on Saturday night with Jack Trainor to take the reins.
"Menangle is not the easiest place to drive and I would rather put on a driver who is there week in, week out," McPherson said.
"Jack knows the horse and I think he drives Menangle nearly better than anyone so when he's available I like to use him."
****
JACKSON Painting's trip to Menangle on Tuesday but it was a successful one.
Painting and David Kennedy lined up two runners in the Nutrien two-year-old colts and geldings heat.
Snakeskin, driven by Jack Trainor, finished second with Dorristopaythebill fourth.
With only two heats of the sales series both have now qualified for the $175,000 final at Bendigo on April 11.
Snakeskin will also race in the NSW Bred 2YO final at Menangle on Saturday.
Trainor will take the drive again after drawing barrier five.
Pirani Princess has drawn one, Shes Got A Reason four, Glitter Aint Girl eight and the Wagga-owned Dashing 10.
****
BLAKE Jones took out overall honours at Young on Tuesday.
On a night where Riverina connections had more success than their Western counterparts, Jones picked up a double.
First he combined with Modern Miley for Canberra trainer Mark Fletcher before winning the following race with Redbank Harry for Junee trainer Stan Hedlund.
****
PORT Au Prince extended his consistent run of form for his Riverina connections.
The six-year-old now hasn't missed the top three in his last seven starts after his victory at Menangle on Saturday.
He held on to win by a head.
Michael Boots also scored success with Whats Your Secret.
He also took a narrow win over Defiant.
Both winners are now trained by Elizabeth Heath.
****
FIAMMA made it six wins on the trot at Melton on Saturday.
The four-year-old mare, bred and owned by the Johnson family, continued her brilliant run of form after returning from a long break.
The four-year-old only returned to racing in April after more than a year off the track.
She didn't race between a last placed finish at group one level on New Year's Eve 2021 and April.
The win brings her over $100,000 in earnings.
****
WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday.
The first is at 1.22pm.
Albury then races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.