A dramatic one-point win has the Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' under 13's side one step closer to a finals berth in 2023.
Up against the fifth-placed Wagga Tigers, the Goannas were able to hold their nerve and run out 4.8 (32) to 4.7 (31) winners.
It was a gutsy win from the young Goannas and one that MCUE coach Xavier Higgins was very proud of.
"It was a pretty tight contest all day and it could've gone either way really," Higgins said.
"They had plenty of opportunities and so did we, it was a pretty tight contest the whole game and we were just lucky that we kicked one late and got over the top of them."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Higgins said it wasn't the first close game that his side has played this season as their clash against the Tigers earlier this year was also decided by less than three goals.
"Against Tigers earlier in the year we had a pretty close game as well," he said.
"We beat them by a couple of goals but they were in the lead for the first half and they we sort of pegged them back and got on top of them in the last quarter.
"Then Wagga Swans actually beat us probably a month ago by maybe two or three goals, but we haven't had any other one-point games."
No more than a goal separated the two sides throughout the four quarters on Sunday and Higgins confirmed there was a few nervous moments as the game entered it's final stages.
"It was pretty nerve wracking," he said.
"Obviously there's not a huge amount that you can do as the boys are out there doing their best and you just leave it up to them.
"We were just lucky that we got one there I think Harry Byrne kicked one late in the last quarter and it put us in front which was good."
The win has also put the Goannas in the box seat to finish fourth as they now sit a game clear of the Tigers with only two rounds to play in the regular season.
Higgins said the importance of the match was mentioned prior to the contest but noted that they weren't yet guaranteed a spot in the finals.
"We sort of noted that during the week and before the game that it was a must win for us to qualify for the top four," he said.
"We still need to win our next couple of games as well to really cement that spot but that was crucial.
"If we had of lost that then Tigers would've been a game clear but we got the four points which was nice."
The last two games for the Goannas will see them take on East Wagga-Kooringal and Turvey Park and Higgins was predicting a pretty even contest against the Bulldogs in the last round.
"It should be a pretty good game as they are pretty good and sitting third," he said.
"We had a pretty close game with them earlier in the year as well and we managed to beat them but I think they've improved throughout the year.
"So that will be pretty interesting going into finals."
The Goannas currently have an impressive record of 8-5 and Higgins said that he's been impressed with how the side has been going.
"It's my first year coaching but it's been really enjoyable," he said.
"We had a couple of losses in a row to Coolamon and Ganmain but the score didn't reflect the way the boys have been going.
"Their pressure and their dedication has been really good and I feel like we've improved since the year has gone on and that's all you can ask."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.