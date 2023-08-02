The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

National Missing Persons Week shines light on those missing from the Riverina Police District

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
August 2 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Families of missing persons (clockwise) Clifford Parker, Rafael Vanegas, Donald Farthing, Amber Haigh, Niamh Maye, and Andrew Bourke are still waiting for answers. Pictures by NSW Police
Families of missing persons (clockwise) Clifford Parker, Rafael Vanegas, Donald Farthing, Amber Haigh, Niamh Maye, and Andrew Bourke are still waiting for answers. Pictures by NSW Police

The families of six people who vanished without a trace in the Riverina are holding out hope they will finally get to give their loved ones the goodbye they deserve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.