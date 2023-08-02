The Daily Advertiser
Daily Advertiser letters: Bourke Street rough as, repairs a waste of time

By Letters
August 3 2023 - 4:30am
Bourke Street, looking south from the Urana Street roundabout, prior to the most recent repairs being completed. Picture by Wagga City Council
ROUGH AS: BOURKE STREET REPAIRS A WASTE OF TIME

Can the Wagga Wagga City Council explain to the road users of the city why they would line the new roadway surface along Bourke Street when there are potholes and rough surfaces everywhere?

