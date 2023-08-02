Record temperatures are proof of the need to act now on climate

In the past few weeks, climate records have been shattered across the globe, as anyone paying attention to the news will have noticed.
Maximum temperatures have been broken across the northern summer. Average sea surface temperatures have been the highest ever recorded and Antarctic sea ice extent the lowest on record.
On July 4, the World Meteorological Organization declared El Nio had begun, "setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and disruptive weather and climate patterns".
It is clear that each year maximum temperatures are increasing due to climate change. As UN chief Antonio Guterres has announced, we have now reached "global boiling".
What's going on with the climate, and why are we seeing all these records tumbling at once?
summer will see corresponding records broken here - it's not confined to California's Death Valley or tourists getting sunburn as they queue up to visit the Acropolis.
"Against the backdrop of global warming, El Nio conditions have an additive effect, pushing temperatures to record highs" wrote Kimberley Reid in The Conversation.
The extreme warming is in large part due to the El Nio now occurring, which comes on top of the warming trend caused by humans emitting greenhouse gases. El Nio is when the sea surface temperature in large parts of the tropical Pacific Ocean warms significantly.
"I'm not surprised but I'm very concerned, because these events are just persisting for so long," said Associate Professor Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick to The Guardian Australia. She is a climate scientist at the University of NSW Canberra.
Dr Andrew King, a senior lecturer in climate science at the University of Melbourne, says heatwaves are influenced by large-scale climate drivers like the El Nio southern oscillation and also smaller weather systems and local factors such as dry soils or the urban heat island effect.
The climate crisis is intensifying heatwaves - making them more frequent and longer.
"We can already see this in our observations and we know this will continue as we continue to warm the planet," King says.
What can Australia expect for our summer?
"It's hard to draw a straight line between what's happening with and what's coming for our summer," Perkins-Kirkpatrick says.
"While we were having really bad La Nina summers and lots of floods, Europe was still having extreme record weather the summer immediately prior."
Australia has warmed by 1.4 C over the past century, compared to a global average of 1.1C. "What we're seeing in the northern hemisphere is so incredibly extreme," King says.
"It should be a good incentive to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions."
Some scientists fear a dangerous tipping point has been reached.
There is a one-in-five chance this event will be of "historic" strength, rivalling the one experienced in 1997.
"I would not expect this event to be an exception," Michelle Heuheux, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration meteorologist, said.
The developing event has been closely watched by scientists, as it is compounding the excess heat spurred by human activity, primarily the burning of fossil fuels.
"We have a major El Nio event on our hands, it will certainly continue to develop, and it will almost certainly contribute to 2023 being the hottest year on record," Michael Mann, a climate scientist at the University of Pennsylvania, said.
"The combination of human-caused warming and this emerging event is already wreaking havoc across the northern hemisphere this summer in the form of record heat, drought, wildfires and floods."
We can't say we haven't been warned. But are we going to take decisive action, or like the oft-quoted "boiling frog", enjoy the warmth until we and planet are slowly cooked?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.