Welsh Darling thriving under Hanwood guidance

At just 20-years-old Cameron Darling jumped on a plane in Wales and departed for a new experience down in Griffith.
He had just finished an incredibly successful season with Colwyn Bay FC as the club earned promotion to the Cymru Premier league, but the young goal keeper felt the timing wasn't right.
Not feeling ready to take the step into the top Welsh domestic league, Darling headed south, hoping to find more confidence abroad.
"I just didn't think I was quite ready to play Welsh Premier League," Darling said.
"I spoke with a close friend of mine at home, and he was out here in 2015, and he gave me the opportunity to come out to Hanwood."
From day one Darling said he felt welcomed at the club, brought in with open arms.
Unsure what to expect when he arrived in Griffith, it was a pleasant surprise to be welcomed so wholly.
"From training to matches, to the whole atmosphere after the game, before the game, it's really good," he said.
"Judging off of last season in particular, I was expecting to come into a competitive squad which is something that I definitely have.
"There's a competitive element around the club at all times, everyone always wants to get better for themselves, and that's the environment I want to be involved in.
"If there's not a competitive environment, no one is going to push you to become a better player, within Hanwood, and within the goal keeper unit, there's always two or three keepers pushing me to be better, fitter, which is only going to make me better in the long run."
Adrenaline pumping and filled with pressure, Darling said he loves his role on field as the last line of defence.
With the smallest of mistakes potentially costing a game, the do-or-die feeling of keeping has kept him returning to the role.
After sitting on the bench in their round one game, Darling earned himself a starting spot the following week, and has let just one ball through since.
"It's a lot of pressure at times, you don't get that mistake that maybe an outfielder expects," Darling said.
"I had a bit of a blip the weekend against Wagga United, which I was fortunate to get away with, but that one slip up as a keeper and that's it really, but I enjoy the pressure.
"I think if I didn't have the pressure, I wouldn't enjoy it as much, especially when I've got competitive goal keepers below me, challenging me for my position."
Darling congratulated the defensive line in front of him on the pitch, saying his job has been made easier by their strength.
"They're the ones who really do the hard work, it's only now and again they have to call me into action," he said.
"We just have to keep playing the way we're playing, the minute we change it is the minute we admit we're doing something wrong.
"We're in round 14 with three goals conceded, so we can't really start changing things now because nothing is going wrong."
Enjoying the professional mentality around the club, he has thrived under the guidance of Hanwood's coaching staff.
"Jason is an amazing coach, he talks to you as a player as well as a person," Darling said.
"If there's something he'll disagree with he'll talk to you about it, and I couldn't ask for much more from him.
"Every player on that pitch knows there's someone in second grade, third grade, who could take their position on the pitch at any point."
Heading into an important game against Tolland on Sunday, Darling is hoping the side will continue their strong run deep into finals.
With no plans for the 2024 season yet, Darling said he's yet to decide if he'll return home or stay in town, having initially come down for just a year.
"If Hanwood offered me to come back next season it would obviously be a big consideration for me, but I have got some nice offers for when I go home and some others further afield," he said.
"I've still got plenty of time in the game hopefully."
Until they have played their last game though, Darling assured Hanwood is the only club on his mind.
Around the league this weekend Leeton United welcome Lake Albert in a third v fourth clash, Cootamundra welcome Wagga United to town, and Young host Tumut.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
