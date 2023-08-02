After great anticipation, Wagga's torch bearers will take to the streets for the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay and mark 100 years of service.
The relay began on April 23 in Pozieres, France, before it made its way to London and then Australia, starting at Perth before moving to Adelaide, Darwin and down the East Coast.
On Thursday it will pass through Wagga, the 40th stop of 44, with several Riverina torch bearers, many of them war widows, lighting the streets in honour of their loved ones.
The relay will begin in Wagga at the Botanic Gardens with the first bearer walking from 10am.
Wagga Legacy president Doug Conkey will be the last bearer to walk, returning the torch to Wagga Legacy House before lighting the cauldron.
"It's a wonderful occasion for us," he said.
"We have about 340 widows and families that Wagga legacy supports."
Legacy Australia CEO Graham Boyd said it is an important event to commemorate 100 years of service above self.
"The centenary is about remembering the incredible service legacy has provided for 100 years, involving tens and tens of thousands of children," he said.
Legacy Australia supports 40,000 beneficiaries nationally, with its need still prominent across communities.
"It's all about remembering," Mr Boyd said.
"This year is about huge commemoration and it is something that is so important to the community."
This year is also symbolic of the first flame which was lit by Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae - a Canadian poet who wrote the famous war poem In Flanders Fields.
Towards the end of the poem Lieutenant-Colonel McCrae said 'to you from failing hands we throw, the torch; be yours to hold it high'.
Mr Boyd said Legacy caught the torch and has been holding it high.
Ground Academy Officer Commanding Jeffrey Howard said the torch bearers, Legacy and legatees have the full support of local Defence personnel.
"We have a really strong Defence community here and we are getting great support from the Navy, Army and Air Force in this great town of Wagga," he said.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
