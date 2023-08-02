The Daily Advertiser
Wagga bearers to commemorate 100 years in Legacy Centenary Torch Relay

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
August 2 2023 - 5:00pm
Bombardier Brendan Waine with Wagga Legacy president Doug Conkey, sailor Alysce Oliver, event head Natalie Jones and Able Seaman Emmaline Frankham ready for the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay. Picture by Taylor Dodge
After great anticipation, Wagga's torch bearers will take to the streets for the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay and mark 100 years of service.

