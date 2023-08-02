Temora's Grace Krause is looking forward to competing against some of the best young athletes in the world at the upcoming Youth Commonwealth Games that are being held in Trinidad and Tobago.
Krause is one of the biggest rising talents in Australian athletics and will be competing in the long jump and 200m events.
The 15-year-old is one of the youngest members in the 25-strong Australian team heading over to the games and was excited to be wearing the green and gold.
"I'm so happy to be representing Australia at such a young age," Krause said.
"It's a really good opportunity to get to know what it's like to be on an Australian team and to know what it's like to be with other people."
Krause's last official event was back in mid-April at the Australian Junior Athletics Championships however she has been hard at work in the lead-up to the games under the tutelage of coach Greg Wiencke.
Krause said that she's been happy with how the training has been going and feels confident in her abilities heading into the events.
"It's been going good," she said.
"We've been working on top end speed and cadence in sprints.
"Then doing lots of plyo and trying to get the lift in the jumps."
The games are by far the biggest stage at which Krause has competed in her young career and she was setting modest expectations for herself.
"I hope to make finals," she said.
"That's my goal but any result is great."
After arriving on Tuesday, Krause has a busy schedule ahead of her which includes the opening ceremony on Friday before competing on the seventh, ninth and 10th of August.
Krause has also been on the receiving end of a favourable schedule which sees her have a good rest in between events.
"It's good to have a day of rest in between the long jump and the 200m," she said.
"It's also good to have a gap between the 200m semi's and final so I don't get too tired."
Heading into the games with modest expectations, Krause admitted she would be very excited if she were able to come home to Temora with a medal.
"I would be ecstatic," she said.
"I would never expect to win one with all these great athletes here, but it would be really good."
